High school sports roundup for April 29-30, 2024

Monday April 29

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 4-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Richard Duncan (3)

Jesus Ortiz Suarez

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Alexander Bryan 2

Kincaid Sund

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-2-3, 11-2-3; Everett 7-7-1, 8-8-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Quarterfinals (double elimination tournament) vs Everett/Monroe winner; Saturday May 4; 6:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 7-5-3, 7-6-3; Stanwood 0-15, 0-16

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace, District 1 loser out play in game; Thursday May 2; 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 2-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-3-2, 10-3-2; Meadowdale 4-7-4, 4-8-4

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; District 1 loser out play in game; Thursday May 2; 7:00 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-3

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Katelynne Wickoff (Mead) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Emie Shepherd (Mead) 6-2, 6-1

Aik Sano (Mead) defeated Carmen Martinez (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Jordan DuJardin (Mead) defeated Analise Weber (MP) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Ava Beard/Emma Arrizon (MP) defeated Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (Mead) 6-2, 7-5

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) defeated Alassa Enkhbold/Kaylynn Corro (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale won #3 doubles match by forfeit

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Emmy Monty (S) 6-0, 6-0

Ryann Reep (S) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-2, 6-1

Averie Stunz (S) defeated Heran Legesse (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Tana Swinton (S) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Tessi Mumbuluma/Alissa Rautenberg (S) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Alyssa Carlson/Halle Femrite (S) defeated Jenna Oh/Solyana Hidremichael (MT) 6-2, 6-3

Addi Bowe/Mylee LaComb (S) won by forfeit

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Mariner; Wednesday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Aarti Saran (M) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-4, 6-0

Hannah Nguyen (M) defeated Odko Altangerel (L) 6-3, 6-2

Aimee Le (M) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-0, 6-0

Morgan Trenh (M) defeated Aya Nakano (L) 5-7, 6-4, 10-6

Doubles:

Sasha Ornelas/Sydney Vo (M) defeated Ava Barias/Davina Loekito (L) 6-2, 6-3

Natania Cahyadi/Christina Pham (M) defeaed Kaitlyn Lopez/Victoria Turangan (L) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6

Lana Bui/Maddie Rock (M) defeated Venus Hernandez/Maggie Hesedahl (L) 3-6, 6-4, 11-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 9-4

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

Mackenzie Mitchell: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Hallie Weeks: 1 for 4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 2 for 3, BB

Analise Griffiths: 1 for 3, HBP, 2 R

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 4, R, RBI

Olivia Brown: 1 for 3, RBI

Peyton Fry: BB

Meadowdale pitching:

Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-4, 10-7; Arlington 5-5, 5-10

Meadowdale next game: Wednesday May 1; 4:00 p.m. at Marysville Getchell

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 16-10

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3B, 3 R, 5 RBI, SB

Catie Ingalls: 3 for 5, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Anna Marsh: 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Renee Riggins: 3 for 5, 2 R, RBI

Noa Gillespie: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, SF

Jasmine Hays: 1 for 3, R, 2 RBI

Maddie Jones: 1 for 4, R, RBI, SAC

Mara Gooch: 2 BB, HBP, 3 R

Ella Campbell: BB, R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Z Glaros: CG, 7 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-6, 5-8; Shorecrest 2-10, 6-12

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 10-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 11-1, 14-3; Mountlake Terrace 5-6, 5-11

Tuesday, April 30

Baseball

District 1 tournament/ loser out play in game

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1

The season came to an end for the Mavericks (10-11) with the loss to the Panthers (9-13). Snohomish moves on one final play-in game Thursday against Arlington with the winner advancing to the double-elimination quarterfinals and a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Softball

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Arlington hitting:

Hannah Lawrence: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI

Camryn Zodrow: 2 for 3, 2 SB

Ainsley Kahler: 2 BB, R, 2 SB

Kylie Shane: 1 for 3, BB, SB

Kholey Marshall: 1 for 4, RBI

Ellison O’Brien: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

H Newell: BB, R, SB

P Aanstad: 1 for 4

Arlington pitching:

P Aanstad: CG, 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Renee Riggins: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 1, 2B

Jasmine Hays: 1 for 3

Taylor Layman: BB, R

Ella Campbell: RBI

Catie Ingalls: R

Maddie Jones: BB

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Zoey Glaros: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Neva Cheeney: 2.0 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, L

Records (league and overall): Arlington 6-5, 6-10; Edmonds-Woodway 4-7, 5-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Wednesday May 1; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 19-8

Marysville Getchell:

Lilyana Balgos: 4 for 4. BB, 3B, 3 R, RBI, 3 SB

Emme Witter: 2 for 3, 2 BB, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, SB

Katelyn Maneval: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Aaliyah Shafer: 1 for 2, 2 BB, HBP, 3B, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB

Parker Johnson: 1 for 3, BB, HBP, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB

Hayden Kranz: 1 for 4, BB, 3 RBI

Jaidyn Swanson: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Aaliyah Allestad: BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Hannah Worth: RBI

Sabrina Neal: R

Summer DuBeau: R

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Evie Snow: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Delia Glover: 3 for 4, 2 RBI, SB

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 4, R

Charlotte Snook: 1 for 4, 2B, R, RBI

Hailey Taron: 4 BB, 2 R

Kyleigh Smith: 1 for 3, BB, R

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 4

Alyssa Brown: BB

Chloe Parker: R

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 5-6, 7-8; Mountlake Terrace 5-7, 5-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 1; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 12-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Monroe 10-3, 12-6; Lynnwood 1-11, 2-15

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Thursday May 2; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Soccer

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Arlington 8-5-2, 9-5-2; Mountlake Terrace 6-5-4, 6-6-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: District 1 loser out play in game vs Lynnwood; Thursday May 2; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale vs Edmonds-Woodway

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Glacier Peak; Wednesday May 1; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson; Wednesday May 1; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits