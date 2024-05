High school sports roundup for May 1, 2024

Softball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 12-9

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: 4 for 4, BB, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI

Jaeden Sajec: 3 for 5, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Peyton Fry: 1 for 4, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Olivia Feistel: 1 for 3, BB, R RBI

Analise Griffiths: 1 for 5, 2B, R

Hallie Weeks: 1 for 4, R, RBI

Mackenzie Kim: 1 for 4, R

Meadowdale pitching:

Jaeden Sajec: 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, K

Olivia Feistel: 4 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 9-4, 11-7; Marysville Getchell 5-7, 7-9

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-2

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 3, 2 R, 2 SB

Evie Snow: 1 for 3, SB

Delia Glover: 1 for 3

Natalie Cardin: R

Bri Reyes: Sac

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Ellie Gilbert: 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 10 K

Amaya Johnson: 2 IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K

Shorewood hitting:

Rose Gallagher: 2 BB, 2 R

Lillian Perreault: 1 for 3, SB

Madelyn Schilperoort: 1 for 3

Shorewood pitching:

Eliana Van Horn: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-7, 6-12; Shorewood 6-7, 10-9

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-3

Singles:

Brooke Asper (MP) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-2, 6-1

Aideen Bobadilla (MP) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-0

Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Maria Oberlaener (MP) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Adeline Tran (L) won by forefeit

Doubles:

Emma Arrizon/Ava Beard (MP) defeated Vy Bui/Aya Nakano (L) 0-6, 6-3, 7-6

Analise Weber/Carmen Martinez (L) defeated Davina Loekito/Ava Barias (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Maggie Heschahlo/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Alassa Enkbold/Fen Seymour (MP) 6-1, 6-1

Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Singles:

Katarina Maye (MT) defeated Aarti Saran (Mar) 6-0, 6-3

Hannah Nguyen (Mar) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Morgan Grenh (Mar) defeated Ahna Elseberry (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Kayla Abendroth (Mar) defeated Camden Curtis (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles:

Heran Legeose/Angela Grachev (MT) defeated Natania Cahyadi/Mariflor Perez-Sanchez (Mar) 6-3, 6-3

Josey Olive/Irys Devera (Mar) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-4, 6-0

Abey Setala/Jenna Oh (MT) defeated Lana Bui/Maddie Rock (Mar) 6-4, 6-2

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Isha Handa (J) defeated Katelynne Wyckoff (M) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Jasmine Wijaya (J) defeated Emie Sheherd (M) 6-1, 6-2

Gracie Shouten (J) defeated Grace Gilman (M) 6-0, 6-2

Aki Sano (M) defeated Amber Liau (J) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Elise Sugawara/Katie Shen (J) defeated Angela Ton/Kristen Neri (M) 6-1, 6-0

Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) defeated Solhei Lee/Cheri Heng (J) 6-1, 4-6, 10-7

Somiksha Rao/Nidhi Krishna (J) defeated Alexi Nguyen/Helena Prayogo (M) 6-2, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway vs Glacier Peak

No results reported

Girls Golf

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 233-239

Individual top scores:

1. WeiWei Chao (L) 51

2. Sophie Cordova (L) 52

3. Megan Cisneros (AM) 54

4. Isabella Ocampo (L) 56

5. Stacey Lee (L) 59

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 213-214

Individual top scores:

T1. Hadley McDonough (C) 43

T1. Alison Dumo (MT) 43

T3. Katie Linder (C) 51

T3. Morgan Damschen (MT) 51

5. Anna Moskalenko (C) 57

6. Joanna Graddon (MT) 59

7. Sadie Parker (MT) 61

8. Piper Tenney (C) 62

9. Sophia Johnson (MT) 63

10. Cayley Cox (C) 66

11. Faith Taylor (MT) 71