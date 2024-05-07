High school sports roundup for May 4, 2024

Baseball 3A District 1 Quarterfinals

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Oak Harbor 8-0

Lukas Wanke pitched a two-hit complete game shutout, improving his record to 6-1 on the season as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors advanced to the District semifinals with an 8-0 win over Oak Harbor. Wanke retired the first 12 batters that he faced, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out six Wildcat hitters. It was Wanke’s fourth shutout of the season.

Offensively the Warriors got it done with their bats (nine base hits) and on the base paths (eight stolen bases). Will Alseth reached base four times with three hits and a walk, scoring three runs while driving in two in addition to two stolen bases. Kohl Gruender was two for three with a walk, triple, two runs and two stolen bases.

The Warriors’ next opponent will be a District semifinal matchup against Monroe on Tuesday May 7; 7 p.m. at Funko Field.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lukas Wanke: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Will Alseth: 3 for 3, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Kohl Gruender: 2 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R, 2 SB

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB

Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, BB, 2 RBI, SB

Diego Escandon: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R, SB

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 4, R, SB

L Boland: 2 BB, R

T Gilginas: BB, RBI

T Shults: RBI

T Podawiltz: BB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 17-4; Oak Harbor 15-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday, May 7; 7 p.m. at Funko Field

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 2-1 (8 innings)

Ethan Swenson pitched a perfect eighth inning in relief and then hit a game-winning walk off single in the bottom of the eighth, sending the Hawks to the semifinals of the District tournament.

The game was tied at 1-1 through seven regulation innings as starting pitchers Owen Meek of Mountlake Terrace and J Lockwood of Shorecrest were locked up in a pitching duel. Meek pitched seven innings, allowing only three hits, one earned run, two walks and seven strikeouts. Lockwood pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one unearned runs, a walk and four strikeouts.

Mountlake Terrace will next face Arlington in the semifinal game on Tuesday, May 7; 4 p.m. at Funko Field. Shorecrest will next play an elimination game in the consolation bracket on the road against Mount Vernon, also on Tuesday May 7 at 4 p.m. at Sherman Anderson Field.

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Owen Meek: 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K

E Swenson: IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, K, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

E Swenson: 1 for 3, BB, GWRBI

Griffin Potter: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 SB

Matthew Meadows: 1 for 3

Tyler Shankle: 1 for 3

T Zenk: BB, HBP, R, 2 SB

N Valdivia: SAC

Shorecrest pitching:

J Lockwood: 6 IP, 3 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K

Shorecrest hitting:

J Lockwood: 1 for 2, BB, 3B, R

D Toyo: 1 for 3, SB

D Carrell: 1 for 4

Records: Mountlake Terrace 16-4; Shorecrest 15-6

Boys Soccer – 3A District 1 tournament quarterfinals

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 1-0

Kincaid Sund scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Montero as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors advanced to the District semifinals. Goalkeeper DJ Karl played the entire game to record the shutout.

Edmonds-Woodway goal:

Kincaid Sund

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

Andrew Montero

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper (shutout): D.J. Karl

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-2-3; Monroe 8-6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mount Vernon, District 1 tournament semifinals; Tuesday May 7; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Other semi-final game: Shorecrest vs Shorewood; Tuesday, May 7; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 1-0

No details reported

The Shorewood Stormrays advanced to the District semi-finals with the shutout victory over Lynnwood. The Royals will now move into the consolation bracket of the double elimination tournament however will need to win two elimination games to advance. The Royals will try to keep their season alive against Cascade on Tuesday, May 7; 6 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Records: Shorewood 15-1-1; Lynnwood 8-7-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade- District 1 tournament elimination game; Tuesday, May 7; 6 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits