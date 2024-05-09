High school sports roundup for May 7, 2024

Boys Soccer

District semifinal – winner advances to district championship game and clinches a berth to the state tournament

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mount Vernon 2-1 (4-3)

The Warriors advanced to the District Championship game after defeating Mount Vernon 4-3 on a round of penalty kicks. The two teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and after overtime. The win also clinches a state tournament berth for the Warriors, who will face Shorewood in the district title match at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Shoreline Stadium.

Edmonds-Woodway regulation goal: Richard Duncan

Edmonds-Woodway penalty kick goals: Alex Plumis, Richard Duncan, Anand Raghu, Alexander Bryan

Edmonds-Woodway goalie: D.J. Karl

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 13-2-3; Mount Vernon 12-3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Shorewood, 5 p.m. Saturday May, 11, Shoreline Stadium

———

District consolation bracket (loser-out game)

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 1-0

Click here for the story

Records: Lynnwood 9-7-3; Cascade 10-6-2

Lynnwood next game: vs. Mount Vernon, loser out/winner to state game; 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Shoreline Stadium

Baseball

District 1 semifinals at Funko Field, Everett

Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace advance to state tournament, will face off in district championship game for second straight season

———

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 8-4

The Bearcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Edmonds-Woodway responded with a five-run second inning on the way to a 8-4 win. The Warriors advance to the district title game for the third straight season and clinched a berth into the state tournament.

Warriors pitcher Grafton Marshall-Inman allowed two runs in the first inning before settling down and holding Monroe to only one run over the next five innings.

Diego Escandon provided the most exciting play of the game with an inside-the-park home run to left-center field.

The Warriors will play Mountlake Terrace in the district title game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Funko Field. It is a rematch of last year’s championship, that the Warriors won 2-1. The Warriors also played in the 2022 district title game, losing 1-0 in Lynnwood.

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Diego Escandon: 1 for 4, inside-the-park HR, R, 2 RBI

Lukas Wanke: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB

Cruz Escandon: 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI

Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, R

Toshi Gilginas: BB, R, SAC

Luke Boland: BB, R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Grafton Marshall- In: 6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Finn Crawford: IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Monroe hitting:

R Miller: 2 for 3, HBP, 3B, 3 R, SB

E Hogan: 2 for 3, HBP, 2B, RBI

H Rowe: 2 BB, HBP, R, 2 SB

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 18-4; Monroe 17-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace, 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Funko Field

———

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 3-2

Matthew Meadows’ walk-off base hit scored Talan Zenk as the Hawks advanced to the district championship game for the second straight season and the state tournament for the third straight consecutive year by defeating the Eagles.

The Hawks trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth inning before tying the game 2-2 in the bottom of the frame. In the seventh inning, Zenk singled before stealing second and third bases. Meadows then hit a line drive into left field that scored Zenk with the winning run.

The Hawks will face Edmonds-Woodway in the district title game at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Funko Field; the two teams also met in the district title game in 2023, with Edmonds-Woodway winning 2-1.

Both teams have already clinched spots in the state tournament.

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Jeremy Perreault: 3 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Dayton Nickolson: 4 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 4 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, BB, R, RBI, 2 SB

McCoy LaBlanc: 1 for 1, HBP, RBI

Talan Zenk: 1 for 4, HBP, R, 2 SB

Tyler Shankle: 2 HBP

Ethan Swenson: BB

Jack Gripentrog: BB

Griffin Potter: BB

Braeden Davidson: SB

Records: Mountlake Terrace 17-4; Arlington 12-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs. Edmonds-Woodway, district championship Game; 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Funko Field

———

Girls Tennis

Wesco 3A South league tournament – Day 1

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Singles matches:

Round 1

Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Daniella Caparrosso (EW) 6-4, 7-5

Lily Haessler (SW) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Katelyne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Ava Barias (L) 6-0, 6-1

Emily Lin (SW) defeated Aki Sano (Mead) 6-0, 6-1

Zoe Greenzweig (SC) defeated Lily Distelhorst (EW) 6-2, 6-0

Rose Tulga (L) defeated Sophia Manabat (C) 6-4, 7-5

Round 2

Rylie Gettmann (SW) defeated Yasmina Drissy (C) 6-0, 6-0

Katelyne Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Lily Haessler (SW) 6-2, 6-0

Emily Lin (SW) defeated Zoe Greenzweig (SC) 6-0, 6-0

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles matches:

Round 1

Vy Bui/Aya Nakano (L) defeated Sophie Schmitz/Lauren Kajimura (SC) 3-6, 7-6, 7-6

Kristen Neri/Emie Shepherd (Mead) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Laurene Bogne/Elena Scordamaglia (C) defeated Sydney Bates/Kendall Asay (EW) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

Makenna Cook/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Leah Kibuta/Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-1, 6-2

Ally Miner/Mia Halset (SC) defeated Emily Nong/Jenna Vanderpoel (Mead) 6-2, 6-3

Ania Porte/Sophia Thigpen (C) defeated Angela Grachev/Heran Legesse (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Round 2

Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (SW) defeated Vy Buy/Aya Nakano (L) 6-1, 6-0

Laurene Bogne/Elena Scordamaglia (C) defeated Kristen Neri/Emie Shepherd (Mead) 6-1, 6-4

Makenna Cook/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Ally Miner/Mia Halset (SC) 6-2, 6-2

Emilia Garibay Romero/Emma Okamura (SW) defeated Ania Porte/Sophia Thigpen (C) 6-0, 6-0

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 4-0

Mountlake Terrace pitcher Ellie Gilbert threw a complete game one-hit shutout, walking only two batters and striking out 15 on the way to a 4-0 victory for the Hawks in the final game of the regular season.

Gilbert also helped her own cause by batting two for three with an RBI while teammate Amaya Johnson was three-for-three, scoring two runs with an RBI and a stolen base. The Hawks will next play in the opening round of the District tournament n

Mountlake Terrace pitching: Ellie Gilbert: 7 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 15 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Amaya Johnson: 3 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB

Ellie Gilbert: 2 for 3, RBI

Hailey Taron: 2 for 3, R

Bri Reyes: R

Jordyn Stokes: SB

Shorecrest pitching: Lucy Johnson: 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-8, 7-13; Shorecrest 2-13, 6-15

Mountlake Terrace next game: District 1 tournament, opponent to be determined; 4 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Phil Johnson Field

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 2-1

The Warriors softball team ended its season with a victory over a Seagulls team that entered the game with an 11-3 record in Wesco play. Neva Cheeney and Helena Marsh combined to hold Everett to only one run on three hits, a day after Everett scored 25 runs in only four innings against Lynnwood.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Neva Cheeney: 4 IP, H, R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K

Helena Marsh: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Ella Campbell: 2 for 3, RBI

Ellie Alderson: 1 for 3, 3B, R

Catie Ingalls: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 SB

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 2, SAC

Maddie Jones: 1 for 3

Neva Cheeney: BB

Mara Gooch: R

Everett pitching:

Anna Luscher: 5 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-10, 6-12; Everett 11-4, 14-6. Edmonds-Woodway season has finished.

— Compiled by Steve Willits