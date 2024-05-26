History: When Edmonds was home to the world middleweight champion

The date: March 24, 1936. The location: Civic Ice Arena, Seattle. The event: a non-title fight between the world middleweight champion, Eddie (Babe) Risko and the challenger from Tacoma, Freddie “The Tacoma Assassin” Steele.

Eddie Risko had been the U.S. Navy’s undefeated middleweight champion before turning professional and becoming world champion on Sept. 19, 1935, when he defeated Teddy Yarozy. Freddie (Freddy) Steele conversely had a extensive amateur career before turning professional, and was one of the rising stars in the middleweight division.

A recap of the fight written by the United Press, and published the next day, stated that the challenger took advantage of his dynamite right hand to dominate the fight, in front of a raucous crowd of 9,500 fight fans that cheered him on throughout the bout. By winning the non-title fight, Freddie Steele had positioned himself as one of two leading contenders to fight next for the championship belt and prize money.

The agreement for a title fight

In the 1930s, the fighters fought almost every month, unlike today where the prize money is large enough that fighters only fight once or twice a year. Initially, Freddie Steele’s management team wanted the follow-on fight to occur one month later — at the end of April — in Seattle. But the Risko management team wanted more guaranteed money than Seattle fight promoters were willing to offer.

While negotiations were 0ngoing, Freddie Steele hurt his right hand in training, which delayed any potential fight. Risko continued to fight in the interim, winning both a title and a non-title fight in New York.

Finally, an agreement was reached and the title fight between Risko and Steele was scheduled for July 10 at the outdoor Seattle Civic Stadium.

Training camps for the pugilists are established.

Freddie Steele, being from the local area, established his training camp at Brown’s Point in Tacoma. The Risko management team, being from the East Coast, had hundreds of offers pour in but they felt only one location fit perfectly, and that was Chauncey’s Boathouse in Edmonds.

Risko’s manager stated: “There is a loft over the boathouse where five to six hundred people can watch Risko train…There’s a big cottage handy that will accommodate Risko, a cook, sparring partners and me, and plenty of room on the beach for running.”

Edmonds rolls out the red carpet for the champ

After the training camp was established at Chauncey’s Boathouse in mid-May, hundreds of fight fans and curiosity seekers flowed into the facilities each day to watch the champion train. People even offered to run alongside him on the beach or on the hills to help him get ready for the bout.

A May 29, 1936 article in the Edmonds Tribune-Review stated that citizens were thrilled the champion chose their city for his training headquarters.

Edmonds citizens were in awe of the world champion, commenting that they had never seen anyone train as hard as he did. In appreciation for his choosing Edmonds as his training camp, the Edmonds Pistol and Revolver Club hosted a dinner and welcoming party at The Grill in the Beeson building.

The Edmonds Tribune-Review’s June 15, 1936 edition described the events of the evening:

“Eddie “Babe” Risko, middleweight champion of the world, now in training at Edmonds, was the honor guest at a dinner given by the Edmonds Pistol and Revolver club in the banquet room of The Grill, Monday evening. As features of the program, the fighter was interviewed and engaged in a comedy exhibition bout with an Edmonds businessman as challenger. Interviewed by J.S. Graham, Risko described his training routines, both before and after each bout. He told of his quest for the world’s title and described several of his important contests in detail. In a spirit of fun the champion laughingly challenged anyone present and to the amazement of the audience the challenge was accepted. His contender, a prominent businessman appeared in the ring clad in underwear and the contest was declared a draw by the referee, amid laughter and applause. Risko at the end of the evening stated: “When I hang up my gloves for the last time I will make my home in the Puget Sound country.”

During the following weeks, Risko kept his camp open to spectators and well-wishers. By all accounts, he welcomed everyone and answered any questions they had.

The championship fight

As the day of the fight drew near, sports writers from around the country visited Risko’s camp. The Seattle Times stated: Risko’s camp is the first of its kind in this vicinity. Seattle never has seen a boxer prepare for a fight like Risko is preparing for this one. He’s secluded in Edmonds, where he can fish, row, run, chop wood or do anything he wishes, without interference.”

Similar reports from Brown’s Point reflected the same kind of dedication and training on Freddie Steele’s part.

Ticket sales were brisk for the event. Two days before the fight, it was announced that over 25,000 tickets had been sold, and by the time of the fight over 27,000 spectators were in attendance.

On July 10, the scheduled day of the fight, Seattle was hit by a constant downpour and the outdoor fight had to be postponed until the next day. On the following evening, the bout went off as scheduled.

Risko entered the ring with a combined record from the Navy and as a professional of 64 wins, 20 losses and 12 draws. Steele came into the bout with a combined amateur and professional record of 119 wins, four losses, 11 draws and one no-contest.

Steele was the heavy betting favorite and the supportive crowd was eager for their hometown hero to become world champion. Steele came out aggressively and knocked the champion down in the first round. Steele continued his onslaught and built up a big lead through the early and middle rounds. Risko, however, showed the heart of a champion, coming on strongly in the later rounds. At the end of the 15 rounds, Tacoma native Freddie Steele was proclaimed the new middle weight champion of the world.

The Edmonds Tribune-Review published an article the following week that described the fight and the atmosphere at the Seattle Civic Stadium during the event.

The remainder of their fighting careers

After losing his belt, Risko fought and won three fights until he once again fought Freddie Steele for the middleweight title on Feb. 19, 1937 at Madison Square Garden. Freddie Steele won again, retaining his middleweight championship belt.

Eddie Bisko continued to fight until early 1939, finally ending his storied career after suffering five straight knockouts.

After winning the championship from Risko, Steele fought a number of title and non-title fights during 1937, successfully defending his championship three times — including his third fight versus Risko.

After being champion for nearly two years, Steele lost his title on July 16, 1938 to Seattle’s Al Hostak in a dramatic first-round knock-out, in front of 35,000 fans at the Seattle Civic Stadium. After suffering the knock-out, Steele retired from boxing for two and a half years. He returned to the ring only once, losing his last fight to Jimmy Casino in 1941.

Life after “hanging up the gloves”

Eddie Risko moved back to Syracuse, N.Y. after retiring from the ring. He lived there with his wife Sally, whom he had married in 1936, and they later had a daughter. He acted as a recruiter for the U.S. Navy during World War II, and served as the deputy sheriff for Onondaga County after the war. Later in life he worked as the sales manager for the U.S. Hoffman Machinery Corporation of New York.

On March 7, 1957 he died unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Syracuse. He was only 46 years old at the time of his death.

Freddie Steele, who was known for his fast footwork in the ring, was able to parlay that talent into a movie career. His first movie appearance was in Gentleman Jim (1942). Waist-down shots of his footwork were seen as he performed as a boxing double for Errol Flynn.

Steele also appeared in a number of Hollywood films as an actor throughout the 1940s, most notably playing the role of “Bugsy,” one of six Marines central to the plot in the Oscar-nominated movie “Hail the Conquering Hero.“

Steele appeared in approximately 30 films, although he was usually not credited.

He returned to the Northwest in the early 1950s. He and his wife Helen ran Freddie Steele’s Restaurant in Westport, Washington for over 20 years until illness forced his retirement.

Steele died at a nursing home in Aberdeen, Washington on Aug. 22, 1984. He had suffered a stroke in 1980, which left him partially paralyzed. He was 71 at the time of his death.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-isle Genealogical Society and Wikimedia for their assistance.