Housing element of 2024 Comprehensive Plan update topic of Edmonds Planning Board May 8 meeting

The housing element of the Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan update will be the main topic of discussion at the Edmonds Planning Board meeting, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and residents, while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

The meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Or you can attend virtually via this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen via telephone :US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.