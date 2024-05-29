Impaired drivers strike two patrol cars in back-to-back morning crashes

In less than 24 hours, two Washington Patrol troopers were struck in separate crashes while they idled on the right shoulder of local highways. One officer sustained minor injuries and back pain while the other was uninjured in the crash.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Anthony Califano stated that a Mukilteo resident collided around 2:20 a.m. with an officer stationed on the right shoulder of State Road 525 near milepost 1. Both the driver and officer were uninjured in this crash. The collision did not require any portions of the highway to be closed.

The second collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, when a Lynnwood resident collided with an officer attempting to merge from the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. The officer noticed the incoming vehicle not slowing down and braced for impact, said Califan. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries. One lane was shut down for roughly an hour, but did not severely impede traffic.

Suspects in both cases were suspected of DUI and have been booked into custody at the Snohomish County Jail.