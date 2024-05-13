Kicking Gas event May 29 offers information on converting homes to heat pumps, electric stoves

Kicking Gas, in partnership with the Sno-Isle Sierra Club and Homes and Hope Community Land Trust, will present a free information session from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 about converting from gas, oil or wood for heating and cooking to electric heat pumps and induction stoves.

The information session is taking place at the Village on Casino Road, 14 E. Casino Rd. Everett. It will feature a slide show explaining the Kicking Gas program, as well as information on the importance of electrification, organizers said in a news release.

Gal Zamir from AirGanic Heating and Cooling will talk about heat pumps and the installation process. Erika Lundahl from Salish Sea Cooperative Finance will explore financing options. Attendees will receive guidance, answers to questions and learn about subsidies and financing available to those who make the switch.

Kicking Gas is a grassroots Whidbey Island-based climate justice organization that works to make home electrification measures accessible and affordable to those who need them in the Puget Sound area. The program is coming to Snohomish County after last year converting 117 homes on Whidbey Island to heat pumps, offering a 20% or 50% savings off the project cost to eligible households, up to a $7,500 cap. This year they said they hope to help 150 renters and homeowners with their heating and cooking conversions, including residents of Snohomish County and Whidbey Island.

“We are thrilled to help bring this program to Snohomish County.” said Nancy Johnson, co-chair for Sno-Isle Group of the Sierra Club. “Come join us to learn how you can convert your home appliances to save on utility bills, reduce carbon emissions and increase your indoor air quality. We look forward to meeting you.”

To register for this event, go to www.kickgasnow.org/events/info-session-5/29/24-lbwt2