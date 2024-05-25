Kids get to touch a truck during Public Works Week event in Edmonds

The Edmonds Public Works Department hosted a Touch a Truck event Friday morning. Children of all ages were invited to come view and sit in a number of the city’s work vehicles, ranging from street cleaners to tractors. City employees were also on hand, engaging with attendees and showing them the inner workings of their vehicles.

The event was held during National Public Works Week, which is May 19-25.

Byran Clemens, the storm lead at the City of Edmonds, believes this event brings benefits to both the community and the city.

“I think this is good for the city because it gets the kids out, the community out,” he said. “It’s a free event, right now that’s huge. Everything costs money and this is something you can get out of the house and check stuff out, stuff that you don’t normally get to see” Clemens said.

Maria Morioarty brought her son to see the trucks.

“He’s obsessed with cars and having actual trucks around is just heaven for him,” she said.

In his 15 years working for the city, Clemens said that Edmonds has hosted only two Touch a Truck events –– the last one eight years ago. He hopes with the turnout this year, the public works event will become an annual tradition.

