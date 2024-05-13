Kids of all ages invited to City of Edmonds Touch a Truck event May 24

In honor of National Public Works Week, the Edmonds Public Works Department is inviting the public to a Touch a Truck event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Centennial Plaza, 121 5th Ave. N.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to see a variety of trucks and equipment up close. This free hands-on event allows attendees to explore heavy trucks and equipment used by the city’s public works department.
