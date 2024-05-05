Landmark property purchase back on council agenda May 7 — along with public hearing on fire service options

Five months after the Edmonds City Council voted 4-3 to continue exploring whether the city should acquire the $37 million Landmark 99 property, the idea is back on the council agenda — this time with an actual proposal on the table.

During their Tuesday, May 7 meeting, councilmembers are scheduled to hear an update from city staff on the developer selection process — and discuss possible next steps for a potential partnership and purchase of the property.

The council’s first vote on the property came in June 2023, when it authorized former Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an option agreement for the 10-acre Landmark site, located at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood. The agreement included a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property — home to the Burlington Coat Factory and Antique Mall businesses — for six months, giving the city time to conduct public engagement and further study the idea. The second council vote in December to continue exploring the purchase meant that the $100,000 will no longer be refundable if the city choses after further study to walk away from the project.

According to a presentation attached to Tuesday’s council agenda, staff developed a request for proposal for Landmark that was issued in January. The proposal closed on March 22, and staff received two bids that were evaluated by a six-person committee.

The proposal selected by the committee includes 826 units of “workforce housing,” with 648 units (80%) catering to those at 30% to 80% of area median income.

The next step would be for staff “to engage in negotiations with the potential partner to ensure that each party understands timelines, commitments, financing responsibilities and milestones,” the council agenda memo said. “These negotiations will lead to a document — tentatively described as a Memorandum of Agreement on Due Diligence – which will govern the steps leading to a decision to execute/not execute the option.”

The option to purchase would requires the city and its partners (or assignees) to put $1 million in earnest money down on the property by March 31, 2025, and close on the property no later than Sept. 30, 2025.

Staff will return to the council in June to request permission to engage in these negotiations, the agenda memo said.

In 2023, staff and consultants started gathering public input for ways to use the property, culminating in three possible concepts that were presented Nov. 18 — the second of two public meetings on the topic. A range of possible uses were offered based on public ideas, from a pedestrian promenade to open green space, a community center to retail stores, a branch library, a police annex, a recreation/aquatics center and apartments.

The council’s December 2023 vote came after councilmembers heard from about a dozen residents — testifying both in person and remotely — who were evenly split on supporting and opposing the proposal. Comments ranged from those decrying the idea of such a large purchase when Edmonds faces considerable budget challenges, to those urging the city to invest in a long-neglected part of town.

The council is also scheduled on Tuesday night to:

– Hold a public hearing about the city’s options for fire and emergency medical services (EMS). In December, the City of Edmonds received a two-year termination notice from South County Fire, advising that Edmonds’ current contract for fire and EMS services would end Dec. 31, 2025. In April, the city council received a presentation and final written report from Fitch and Associates, outlining three main options for the city to receive fire and emergency services: joining the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) by annexation, contracting with another fire department or creating its own department.

– Revisit a proposed city code amendment regarding critical aquifer recharge areas (CARAs). While the council voted 6-1 earlier in April to place this on the consent agenda for approval, Councilmember Michelle Dotsch brought it forward to the full council agenda April 23. She then moved that the item be tabled until environmental issues could be reviewed, given concerns expressed by the Olympic View Water District about city’s proposal to allow shallow underground injection control (UIC) wells to control stormwater runoff. Dotsch’s motion to table was approved by a 4-2 vote, with Councilmembers Eck and Susan Paine voting no and Councilmember Nand abstaining.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., to receive an overview of the city’s existing Comprehensive Plan.

You can participate in both meetings remotely via this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.