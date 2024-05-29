Letter to the editor: A new chapter for Edmonds International Women’s Day

Dear Editor,

Though it is the Greek philosopher Heraclitus that is credited with the idea that the only constant in life is change, it is a quote from Mother Teresa that summarizes what’s coming next:

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”

After six years, I’m retiring from spearheading the annual Edmonds International Women’s Day events. I’ve enjoyed the many friendships that were created, strengthened, and/or repaired for the hundreds of attendees that attended every year, it’s time for new leadership to take over.

Whether it’s someone that takes over directly from me, or starts their own from scratch, I believe it would be great to have someone take over who maybe is in the same place that I was back in 2019: relatively new to the area, looking to create or strengthen community, and wants to find a fun way to bring people together. Either way, I hope the ripples that have been created can continue.

Thanks to everyone who has made the past six EIWD events memorable and accessible to any community member who wanted to attend. Individuals, small businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations alike. All have contributed to its growth and success, even during the pandemic!

It has been a labor of love as well as my personal investment (time, talent, treasure) every year. It does take a village to produce this event, even if not always with ease, but worth every minute.

Alicia Crank

Edmonds