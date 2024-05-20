Letter to the editor: Safety concerns regarding electric bicycles in city parks

Editor:

My concern: electric bicycles in city parks.

Last summer we were walking our dogs at Civic Playfield (outer path) at dusk, when we observed a kid on an electric bike just barely miss an elderly female walking a dog on the inner path. I let the kid know that “motorized vehicles” aren’t allowed in the park; he informed me that his electric bicycle doesn’t have a motor. Right.

I called the police (non-emergency) reporting it as a “hazard” as this kid was easily going 20 MPH with only a dim red light on the back. A couple officers walked over from the precinct, who we talked to; after that they spoke to the juvenile, who parked his bike. We spoke to the officers again asking what the laws were re: electric bicycles in parks. They were very nice and responded with “that’s kind of a gray area.”

What’s it going to take to make this black/white? For someone to get hurt? These “bikes” are nothing more than small motorcycles, prohibited by signage at the park entries. Just the other night there was a teenage female with an electric bike (at dusk), letting her friends take turns on the “race track” at Civic Playfield. If this is indeed a “gray area,” I urge our legislator to clarify and enforce this. Starting with proper signage banning electric bicycles.

Respectfully

Gary Raymond

Edmonds