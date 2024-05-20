Letter to the editor: Safety concerns regarding electric bicycles in city parks

Editor:
My concern: electric bicycles in city parks.
Last summer we were walking our dogs at Civic Playfield (outer path) at dusk, when we observed a kid on an electric bike just barely miss an elderly female walking a dog on the inner path. I let the kid know that “motorized vehicles” aren’t allowed in the park; he informed me that his electric bicycle doesn’t have a motor. Right.
I called the police (non-emergency) reporting it as a “hazard” as this kid was easily going 20 MPH with only a dim red light on the back. A couple officers walked over from the precinct, who we talked to; after that they spoke to the juvenile, who parked his bike. We spoke to the officers again asking what the laws were re: electric bicycles in parks. They were very nice and responded with “that’s kind of a gray area.”
What’s it going to take to make this black/white? For someone to get hurt? These “bikes” are nothing more than small motorcycles, prohibited by signage at the park entries. Just the other night there was a teenage female with an electric bike (at dusk), letting her friends take turns on the “race track” at Civic Playfield. If this is indeed a “gray area,” I urge our legislator to clarify and enforce this. Starting with proper signage banning electric bicycles.
Respectfully
Gary Raymond
Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.