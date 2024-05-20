Letter to the editor: Support the Dementia Inclusive Series at Edmonds Center for Arts

Editor:

Many of us know someone affected by dementia. I’m privileged to volunteer at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), not only for the evening shows but also for the unique Dementia Inclusive Series they’ve offered for several years.

ECA’s program stands out because it’s completely free for participants and offers a special opportunity for both dementia patients and their caregivers. Art therapists guide our sessions, with patients and caregivers working separately but under the same roof. This means caregivers get a much-needed break while knowing their loved ones are in good hands.

My experience volunteering with the caregivers has shown me how invaluable this time is for them. We’ve shared thoughts, ideas, tears, and fears. They all express how much this program means to them because, unlike many other support groups, it doesn’t require finding additional care for their loved ones.

However, this program is at risk due to funding issues. We need your help to keep it going. Any donation, no matter how small, can make a big difference. If you’re fortunate not to be dealing with dementia, be thankful, and please consider helping those who are. I come to you as a citizen, not representing ECA in any way, other than I am a huge supporter of all they do.

Click the link below to support their Dementia Program: Donation Page (etapestry.com) and scroll down to click the Dementia Series. To learn more about this series you can look at the ECA page.

Marilyn Sutton

Edmonds