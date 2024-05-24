Lunar New Year Edmonds fundraiser May 31 at Brigid’s Bottleshop

The Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) is hosting Dragon Drafts, a fundraiser to benefit Lunar New Year Edmonds 2025, from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Brigid’s Bottleshop, 188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds.

The event will feature brews from Asian-owned companies including Lucky Envelope, Hellbent Brewing Company, Ladd & Lass and Hildegard.

Dragon Drafts will be open to the public, but there are a limited number of VIP tickets that include a commemorative Dragon Drafts logo pint glass along with your first pour, yummy banh mi bites from Rise & Shine Bakery, dessert and a raffle ticket to win prizes. Proceeds from the VIP tickets will benefit Lunar New Year 2025.

If you can’t make it May 31, you’re invited to visit Brigid’s Bottleshop anytime during the month of May and order one of the featured Dragon Draft brews. A dollar from each pint will benefit Lunar New Year Edmonds, as will proceeds from the Dragon Drafts pint glasses that are for sale.

Dragon Draft VIP tickets and more event info is available here. You can make a donation to support MAE/Lunar New Year at www.maedmonds.org