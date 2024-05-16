Lynnwood nonprofit offers free coding classes for students

The Lynnwood-based House of Wisdom, a nonprofit organization that focuses on provide education and resources for first-generation, immigrant and refugee students, is now offering free coding classes.

The coding programs are led by Seth Van Hee, House of Wisdom director of programs, and Hithesh Gopal, the assistant director of programs. Van Hee is a senior at the University of Washington Bothell and earning a dual degree in global studies and computer science. He connected with House of Wisdom Founder and President Ahmad Hilal Abid last year, and together they created the coding program. Hitesh serves as a teacher assistant and works on House of Wisdom program operations.

Children from 5th to 8th grade are taking the class. They are taught a coding language called Scratch, which is a beginner language for kids.

“Most coding classes cost about $15-$35 per hour for beginners and at House of Wisdom our mission is to bridge the gap in education inequality by making the most expensive educational services accessible and free for our underserved, immigrant and refugee students and communities,” Abid said. As the group grows, Van Hee believes that more tutors will be necessary to make sure the program supports all the students equally. Because Van Hee also serves as a career coach at UW Bothell, he is looking for ways to connect fellow UW students with the House of Wisdom to teach coding.

“Because there are two classes a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4-6 p.m., the environment in the classroom is very relaxed,” Van Hee said. “The program can be as flexible as the students want it to be.” Each student receives an individualized learning experience that includes one-on-one time with their tutors. House of Wisdom also provides laptops for students during coding sessions so they do not have to be concerned about bringing laptops to class.

While the program is rewarding for the students, it is equally as valuable to the tutors, Van Hee said. “My favorite memory teaching in the classroom was when a fifth grader shouted out about how much fun he was having,” he added.

House of Wisdom accepts donations to help fund its programs via the Community Foundation of Snohomish County. For registration or further information about coding classes at House of Wisdom, contact seth@thehouseofwisdomwa.org.