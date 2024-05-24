Lynnwood’s Canda, Terrace’s Swan earn top scholarships during school district’s Scholar-Athlete banquet

The Edmonds School District honored its top scholar athletes and community members at the 23rd annual Scholar-Athlete and Community Recognition awards celebration banquet Wednesday, May 22 at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Director of Ceremonies Justine Locke noted that the awards are designed to celebrate not only the 16 students being honored, but “to acknowledge the important role our community plays in shaping the experience of our student athletes.”

Each of the district’s four high schools honored four athletes plus community members. The scholarships and awards presented were made possible by sponsors that included many local individuals and businesses. The My Neighborhood News Network is among the sponsors.

The top two scholarships awarded on the evening — for $4,000 each — went to Mataya Canda of Lynnwood High School and Braeden Swan of Mountlake Terrace High School.

Canda, a four-year letter winner in varsity soccer and basketball at Lynnwood, was described as a fierce competitor and a proven leader who served as captain of the soccer team both her junior and senior seasons. Since completing the dental assisting program her junior year at Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center, she has been working four days a week as a dental assistant. Graduating with a 3.7 GPA, she will attend Lake Washington Institute of Technology to pursue a bachelor’s degree as a dental hygienist.

Swan is a four-year member of the Mountlake Terrace High School baseball team, who decided to play football his junior year. He received first-team All-Wesco football honors his senior year, and one of his baseball team highlights was being able to pitch in the district championships his junior year. Outside of school, Swan has also been active in scouting and earned his Eagle Scout award. Graduating with a 4.0 GPA, he plans to attend Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo where he will study engineering.

Following are the other award recipients by school.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Jude Willcox — golf, swim and tennis. Attending the University of Washington to study civil engineering. $1,500 scholarship.

Naomi Limb — basketball and track and field. Headed for Northwest University to compete in track and field and pursue a bachelor’s degree. $2,500 scholarship.

Nico Mennano — swim and tennis. Attending Iowa State University to study aerospace engineering. $3,000 scholarship.

Natalie Yockey — soccer and tennis. Attending Western Washington University to study elementary education. $2,000 scholarship.

Lynnwood High School

Emily Lane — soccer, track and field, and cheer squads. Attending Skagit Valley College to play soccer, with plans to transfer and earn a physical therapy degree. $1,500 scholarship.

Connor Seuferling — tennis and track and field. Headed to Washington State University to study multimedia journalism. $2,500 scholarship.

Richard Choy — basketball, cross country and track and field. Attending the University of Washington to study bioengineering. $2,500 scholarship.

Meadowdale High School

Nolan Webster — baseball and basketball. Headed to Big Bend College to play baseball and study aviation, with hopes of becoming a commercial pilot. $1,500 scholarship.

Wyatt Waddel — cross country and track and field. Bound for Central Washington University to study physical therapy. $2,000 scholarship.

Rachel Reitz — golf and soccer. Attending Utah State University to study physical therapy. $2,000 scholarship.

Mia Johns — track and field and volleyball. Bound for Oregon State University to study kinesiology and public health. $3,000 scholarship.

Mountlake Terrace High School

Tyler Shankle — baseball, basketball and football. Attending the University of Puget Sound to study pre-med and play football. $1,500 scholarship.

Emmalynn Kuenning — soccer and track and field. Attending Edmonds College to play soccer with plans to transfer to a four-year school and study aerospace engineering. $2,000 scholarship.

Natalie Cardin — fastpitch and soccer. Attending Westminster University on a soccer scholarship where she will study business and film studies. $2,500 scholarship.

Also recognized during the ceremony were four community honorees, selected by their schools for being outstanding coaches and leaders.

They included:

Car Duffy of Lynnwood High, who volunteered to call lines for varsity volleyball matches three years in a row.

Lynda Takeya of Mountlake Terrace High, who volunteers regularly for Booster Club events even though her last child graduated from Terrace in 2023.

Margaret Browne of Edmonds-Woodway High, who served as the EWHS Booster Club president for the past three years.

Teresa Kennebrew and Rachel Broderhausen of Meadowdale High, who dedicated endless hours on weekdays, weeknights and weekends to support the school’s booster program and athletic programs.