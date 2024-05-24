Man injured after trying to stop pickup truck from hitting Esperance home

A man in his 60s was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries Thursday after he tried to stop his pickup truck from crashing into a home in unincorporated Esperance.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, the incident occurred in the 22500 block of 80th Avenue West. The truck, which was towing a travel trailer, was parked when it started rolling down a hill toward the home around 11 a.m.

The driver tried to stop the vehicle and was seriously injured. Paramedics rushed him to Harborview Medical Center. One person inside the home wasn’t hurt.

Members of South County Fire’s technical rescue team worked Thursday to shore up an outer wall of a home to stabilize it for safety.