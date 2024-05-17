Margaret ‘Maggie’ Barlament: Known for her warmth, dedication and boundless generosity

Margaret “Maggie” Barlament

Margaret “Maggie” Barlament left us on April 24, 2024, surrounded by her family. Born in Seattle, WA, on February 7, 1942, to Margaret and Glenn James Allingham, Maggie’s journey was one of warmth, dedication, and boundless generosity. Growing up in Edmonds, WA, she imbibed the values of community and compassion that would define her life.

Maggie graduated from Edmonds High School in 1960. In 1979, Maggie settled in Woodway, WA, where she would lay down roots and build a life filled with love and cherished memories. Maggie embarked on a remarkable career as the Owner and Secretary of Barlament and Son Trucking, where she poured her heart and soul into her work for 24 years. Her retirement in June 2005 marked the end of an era, but her legacy of hard work and integrity endured.

Maggie’s commitment to service extended beyond her professional life. A proud member of the Orthopedic Guild since 2003, she rose to the position of President in 2014, leading with grace and dedication. Her contributions to the guild and the wider community left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

In her leisure time, Maggie found joy in simple pleasures. Gardening was her passion, a source of solace and beauty that reflected her nurturing spirit. She also cherished baking cookies with her grandchildren, creating cherished memories that will live on in their hearts forever. And as a member of a trivia team at The Channel Marker in Edmonds, WA, she shared laughter and camaraderie with friends old and new.

Maggie’s greatest attribute was her loving heart. She was a devoted mother to her sons, Rick (Meg) and Scott, and a doting grandmother to Jake, Alexis (and their children Charlotte & Rory), Dakota, Gracie, Nathan Frank (and his son Henry), Hailey Frank (and her children Hudson & Levi), Alyx, and Jaxon. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds, leaving an enduring legacy of love and compassion.

Maggie is survived by her faithful companion, Aussie the doodle, and her younger sister, Suzy Allingham. Her memory will be forever cherished by her family, friends, and all who were touched by her grace.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Hospital, a cause close to Maggie’s heart.

A celebration of life for Maggie will be held on August 3rd, 2024 at Anthony’s of Edmonds from 12-2pm.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.