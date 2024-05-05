Market season opens in Edmonds with scores of vendors old and new

The Edmonds Museum Summer Market kicked off on schedule, as the gates opened at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Despite the cloudy skies and threat of rain, the crowds packed the stall-lined streets between 6th and Bell and the fountain at 5th and Main.

There were many familiar faces among the vendors – Vespucci Pizza, the Cottage Bakery and Wilson Fish to name a few – plus a number of new entries, especially in the food stands where market-goers could get grab-and-go treats ranging from coffee and donuts to Asian veggie bowls to pulled pork sandwiches.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum, the market will run every Saturday through Oct. 19, except Aug. 10. More information is available on the museum’s market web page here and the Market Facebook Page here.

— Photos by Larry Vogel