Market season opens in Edmonds with scores of vendors old and new

Overcast skies and the threat of rain kept crowds thin at the 9 a.m. opening on Saturday.
Free shopping bags were provided to all market-goers, courtesy of Realtor Terry Vehrs.
Freshly cut asparagus – a springtime favorite.
Deborah’s Homemade Pies, a familiar vendor from past years’ markets, is back for another season.
Another market regular, Skagit Gourmet Mushroom, is back for 2024.
Kurt and Anne Kutay shop for fresh additions to their evening meal.
Big Saw Productions offers cleverly designed wood furniture including this reclining Adirondack chair with a built-in retractable footrest.
Sandra Dahlberg’s glass flower garden art is back for 2024.
Food options abound.

Shopping with your SNAP card? Stop first at the SNAP table to get your market credits.
A fresh warm-from-the-oven loaf of bread at the Snohomish Bakery stall.
Handmade pillows celebrate spring and the Fourth of July.
Several flower stalls offer bouquets for any occasion.
Market regular Wilson’s Fish is back.

The Edmonds Museum Summer Market kicked off on schedule, as the gates opened at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Despite the cloudy skies and threat of rain, the crowds packed the stall-lined streets between 6th and Bell and the fountain at 5th and Main.

There were many familiar faces among the vendors – Vespucci Pizza, the Cottage Bakery and Wilson Fish to name a few – plus a number of new entries, especially in the food stands where market-goers could get grab-and-go treats ranging from coffee and donuts to Asian veggie bowls to pulled pork sandwiches.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum, the market will run every Saturday through Oct. 19, except Aug. 10. More information is available on the museum’s market web page here and the Market Facebook Page here.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

