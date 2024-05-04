Mayor reviewing Edmonds police chief’s accidental misfire of service weapon

The City of Edmonds is reviewing the accidental discharge of a service weapon by Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett while she was inside her assigned vehicle earlier this year.

According to a statement from Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. March 11 when Bennett was inside the vehicle at the city’s fleet refueling facility, located at the Edmonds Public Works Building.

“The chief was not handling her holstered weapon then but was retrieving an item from the bag it was stored in during her commute,” the statement said. “While maneuvering items in the bag, a key had become wedged between the trigger guard and space in the holster. When force was applied, the weapon discharged.”

No one else was around at the time of the incident and there were no injuries, McClure said, although there was damage to the inside of the vehicle. A damage report was sent to the police department’s safety committee.

According to McClure, Bennett promptly informed the on-duty Edmonds police commander, who immediately initiated an investigation. The commander then notified an assistant chief, who informed Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen. In addition, Bennett sent a message to the entire police department staff, advising them of the incident and encouraging firearms awareness, care and caution.

A report on the incident was forwarded to Rosen. The mayor said Saturday that he is reviewing the report “and based on that will make a decision about any potential outcomes.”