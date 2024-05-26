Remember the fallen at these Memorial Day observances

A reminder of the events scheduled in Edmonds and nearby on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives in defense of their country:

11 a.m.: The annual Memorial Day Observance at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium, 100th Avenue West and 15th Street Southwest, one block north of the Westgate QFC. The event will take place rain or shine and is approximately one hour long. This year’s speaker is Greg Copeland, KING 5 News anchor. He will be sharing the story of his grandfather, WWII Naval Officer, Rear Admiral Robert W. Copeland. For more information, visit www.edmondswa.gov/services/cemetery

1:30 p.m. VFW Post 8870 and American Legion Post 66 will unveil a new bench at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza honoring Gold Star Families. Also speaking at the event will be representatives from the City of Edmonds, the Gold Star Families Foundation and the Fallen Heroes Project. The Veterans Plaza is located at 250 5th Ave. N. After the event at the Veterans Plaza, the VFW and American Legion will host an open house at their Edmonds post, located at 117 6th Ave. S

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Northwest Veterans Musuem in Lynnwood will be open for Memorial Day. The museum is located at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. The museum is an all-volunteer nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. It opened in May 2017, and is the only veterans museum in the Seattle region honoring veterans from all eras. It includes permanent and rotating exhibits of patriotic, military and war-related memorabilia, artifacts and photographs.