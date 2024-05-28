Mount Rainier requires timed entry reservations this summer

For those who may be planning a visit to Mount Rainier National Park this summer, the park is implementing a pilot timed entry reservation system to improve the visitor experience to the park by reducing wait times, congestion and resource impacts on trails.

According to a press release from State of Washington Tourism, the summer pilot program requires a timed entry reservations for two areas of the park:

From May 24 through Sept. 2, timed entries are required Paradise Corridor entering through either the Nisqually or Stevens Canyon entrance stations; this reservation includes access to Paradise, Cougar Rock, Reflection Lakes, Kautz Creek, Longmire, Comet, Christine and Narada Falls, Bench/Snow Lake, and Box Canyon. From July 4 through Sept. 2, timed entries are required in the Sunrise Corridor entering through the White River entrance station; this reservation includes access to Sunrise, White River, Summerland, Glacier Basin, and Owyhigh Lakes.

Timed entry reservations are required between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and are good for single-day visits, per vehicle and in addition to an entrance fee or park pass. Reservations are for a designated two-hour entry slot and must be booked for the specific corridor that aligns with visitation plans.

Each corridor requires a separate vehicle reservation. A reservation covers one personal or rental vehicle (automobile or motorcycle). Timed entry reservations are only available through www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. In addition to a timed entry reservation, a park entrance fee must be purchased in person at park entrances and will not be available online through Recreation.gov. Annual, senior, military or other park passes qualify for entry.

Entry reservations are not required for other areas of the park, including Carbon River or along state highways 410 and 123 to Chinook Pass and Ohanapecosh.

Additional exceptions for time-entry reservations include:

-Park entrance before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.

-Visitors traveling on foot or by bike

-Visitors with permits for climbing, camping, wilderness permits or any other special-use permits.

-Visitors with in-park lodging reservations at the Paradise Inn, National Park Inn or Cougar Rock Campground can enter the park after 1 p.m. on the first day of their reservation and throughout their stay.

-Visitors entering the park as part of an organized tour. Several regional tour operators feature Mount Rainier includingEvergreen Escapes, Olympic Hiking Company, The Adventure Hub, PeaceVans, Tours Northwest, ToursByLocals, Beeline Charters & Tours, Show Me Seattle, Seattle Express, Buslane and Starline Coaches.

A portion of timed entry reservations have been released in batches 90 days in advance, with another portion released daily at 7 p.m. the night before for next-day travel. Next-day timed entry reservations will be available daily at 7 p.m. for next-day entry starting on May 24 for the Paradise Corridor and starting July 4 for the Sunrise Corridor.

Mount Rainier National Park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with early morning and later afternoon and evening daylight available in the summer, making it possible for visits without timed entry reservations before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.

Visitors can learn more at the official Mount Rainier National Park website at www.nps.gov/mora/planyourvisit/timed-entry-reservations.htm. The website also includes a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) with details about making and using reservations, timed entry corridors, visiting the park without a timed entry reservation and visiting with other reservations and permits.

State of Washington Tourism will launch a new Responsible Travel Hub on its consumer travel website, www.stateofwatourism.com, ahead of the busy summer travel season. Phase 1 of the hub will include information and links to Mount Rainier timed entry information in addition to a wealth of resources for how visitors can visit Washington responsibly. In addition tohighlighting travel advisory information such as Mount Rainier timed-entry permits and major closures, the hub will help travelers plan trips with resources from SWT and other in-state organizations committed to responsible travel and outdoor recreation. The hub will encourage all-season visitation and provide local resources including restaurants, services and other businesses.