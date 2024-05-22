Myriad local projects on Congressman Larsen’s list for funding in 2025 spending bill

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen has requested a total of $42,399,656 for 15 local projects in the Fiscal Year 2025 spending bill, including those benefiting an Edmonds College project with the Latino Educational Training Institute, the Port of Edmonds, the Edmonds School District, the Edmonds Food Bank and Community Transit.

According to a news release from his office, Larsen — who represents the 2nd Congressional District — submitted the requests to the House Appropriations Committee as the committee begins work on legislation to fund the federal government.

“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities,” Larsen said. “I will continue to work closely with community leaders and stakeholders to secure critical funding to create more jobs, build better infrastructure, and break down barriers to and improve vital services residents rely on.”

For the fourth year in a row, the spending bill will include earmark funding for community projects that local leaders and stakeholders identified as critical to their communities. Larsen secured more than $19.3 million for 15 Second District projects in the FY24 spending package, which was signed into law in March.

Larsen requested the following earmarks to invest in local projects:

Community Transit’s Zero Emission Buses for Fleet Transition: $3 million to enable Community Transit to purchase three battery electric buses with chargers to replace diesel buses that are beyond their expected useful life. ($3 million)

City of Edmonds Food Bank and Community Engagement Space: $2.2 million to support an expanded facility for Edmonds Food Bank, including increased food bank space, a commercial kitchen, an urban garden and engagement spaces for community partners.

Edmonds College and Latino Educational Training Institute’s (LETI) Incubator for Family Success: $3.76 million for a project that will establish a comprehensive community center that includes a cultural retention and arts center, vocational school, commercial kitchen, deli-specialty store and child care circles.

Edmonds School District’s Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools, and Meadowdale Middle School LED Lighting Retrofits: $2.2 million to retrofit existing fluorescent lighting at the three schools with LED lighting, which will reduce energy usage by 30%.

Port of Edmonds’s North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction: $1.86 million to support the demolition of the old administration building to open the waterfront for a public plaza and support electrical upgrades, including a boat charging station and upgrades to support future electrification.

Local leaders expressed their appreciation for Larsen’s work.

“This funding is critical for Edmonds Food Bank to address food insecurity effectively and partner with families, ensuring access to both nutritious and culturally familiar foods,” Edmonds Food Bank CEO Casey Davis said of the funding for the community engagement space.

“We are very thankful to Representative Larsen for his consideration and support for LETI’s Incubator for Family Success and to Edmonds College for partnering with us in this endeavor,” said Rosario Reyes, founder and CEO of Latino Educational Training Institute. “This new facility will allow the Latino and low-income residents in South Snohomish County to have a dedicated community space for generations to come. A place to share their culture and life events, as well as offices and classrooms for LETI to continue its mission to strengthen and empower Latino families with resources and services to advance educational equity, provide business development training, improve family health, and build economic security.”

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner said the grant to support LED lighting retrofits at Meadowdale High School, Edmonds-Woodway High School and Meadowdale Middle School “will improve our classrooms and schools and will create an enhanced learning environment for them. LED lighting uses less energy and minimal maintenance which will reduce our overall costs and environmental footprint.”

Added Port of Edmonds Commission President Jay Grant: “We are grateful to Rep. Rick Larsen for his support for the North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction Project. This request will fund Phase 2 of the project, which is a crucial step that will improve the public’s ability to use the Edmonds waterfront while upgrading critical infrastructure at the marina to support future electrified maritime transportation.”