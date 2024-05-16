North Sound Church hosting giveaway of items May 18

You’re invited to visit North Sound Church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, when the church will be giving away — as in, free of charge — a range of items identified from spring cleaning and storage.
Items include Christmas decorations, silverware, dishes, toys, books, home decor and computer monitors. The giveaway takes place in the sanctuary of the Little White Church at 404 Bell St. in Edmonds.
