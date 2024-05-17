Reminder: North Sound Church sponsoring ‘Because of the Brave’ concert May 19 in Edmonds

Get your tickets soon for an inspirational patriotic and gospel concert from Mosaic Choir and Orchestra on Sunday, May 19 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

According to a North Sound Church announcement, this special event will be uplifting for everyone, especially as the choir sings rousing Ameriana music that will honor those who have served in the military. This year’s event will benefit the Gold Star Families organization. Current military personnel and veterans will be able to get a ticket discount as well.

Tickets are on sale at ec4arts.org or at the ECA box office, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.