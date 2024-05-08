Northbound I-5 in downtown Everett reduces to one lane all weekend starting Friday night, May 10

After a rainout last week, prospects are much better that work will take place on northbound Interstate 5 in downtown Everett this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The freeway will be reduced to one northbound lane from 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, to 6 a.m. Monday, May 13, starting near 41st Street. During the lane reduction, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace asphalt with concrete between Pacific Avenue and Marine View Drive. The work still is weather dependent.

The work will require ramp closures for the entire weekend:

– On ramps from Everett Avenue and US 2.

– Off-ramps to Pacific Avenue and Marine View Drive.

The off-ramp to 41st Street, just south of downtown, will be the last open ramp for people going into Everett, while the 41st Street on-ramp will be the only one open near downtown.

People traveling on northbound I-5 near Everett should plan ahead and consider alternative routes, such as State Route 9. Travelers also should:

– Allow extra time.

– Consider if public transportation is an option.

– Travel earlier in the day, before 8 a.m., or later, after 8 p.m.

All lanes of SR 529 will be open this weekend

To help keep people moving, work on northbound SR 529 will pause so both lanes can remain open over the Snohomish River Bridge. Work on that project starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, and will reduce the northbound highway to one lane, 24 hours per day.

On Friday night, May 10, contractor crews will reopen both lanes of the northbound SR 529 Snohomish River Bridge. After all lanes of northbound I-5 reopen on May 13, crews will again reduce the northbound SR 529 bridge to one lane, 24 hours a day. During the lane reduction, workers will prepare for the bridge’s four-month full closure, scheduled to start Tuesday, May 28.

During the northbound bridge closure, the southbound SR 529 Snohomish River Bridge will be reconfigured to carry one lane of travel in each direction.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.