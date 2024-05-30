Nourishing Network offering free camps and meals all summer for children ages 5-18

The Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network is offering free summer meals and camps July 1 – Aug. 22 for children ages 5-18.
The camps run for three hours and take place Monday through Thursday at three locations.
Community Life Center
11a.m. – 2 p.m.
19820 Scriber Lake Road
Lynnwood
Spruce Elementary School
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
17405 Spruce Way
Lynnwood
Bicentennial Park
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4105 222nd St. S.W.
Mountlake Terrace
No preregistration is required for children to participate in this program but parents will be required to complete a waiver prior to their child attending. Completion of the waiver will only be required once and will allow children to participate for the entirety of the summer camp program.
Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.