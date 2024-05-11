On video: Friday night’s Northern Lights

Tom St. John took this video of the aurora borealis from the Town of Woodway, Washington, just south of Edmonds, facing north. The video was shot from about 10:48 p.m. to midnight — a total of 83 minutes sped up 150 times.

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.

This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.