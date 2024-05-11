Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled for May 13-17

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight May 13-17, including:

– The southbound I-5 right lane between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Friday morning, May 17.

– The southbound I-5 right lane between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Thursday morning, May 16.

– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Thursday morning, May 16.

– The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 13, through Friday morning, May 17.