Police searching for suspect following hit-and-run in Lake Ballinger area

Edmonds police Saturday night were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two vehicles near the Panera restaurant in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood and fled the scene just before 8 p.m.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, a 63-year-old woman in one of the vehicles that was struck was transported to Swedish Edmonds with minor injuries. Another victim, a 62-year-old man, declined aid.

The suspect — who is possibly armed — is being sought for felony hit-and-run, eluding and a firearm violation. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 lbs., weaering a green camouflage jacket or sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.