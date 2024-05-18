Port of Edmonds staff members take quick action to save a life

Port of Edmonds staff members were quick to act Friday morning when a transport driver experienced sudden cardiac arrest while backing up a truck at the port’s public boat launch.

Port of Edmonds staff members Ian Todd and Luke Brisse pulled the unconscious driver from the truck and performed chest compressions. Along with the assistance from a bystander, the two port employees then used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to elicit an electrical shock before continuing on with more chest compressions.

“These life-saving measures successfully restored the driver’s breathing and consciousness,” Port of Edmonds spokesperson Brittany Williams said. First responders including Edmonds police and EMTs quickly responded to the scene and provided additional medical care, she added.

According to Williams, all Port of Edmonds employees receive regular CPR and AED training so that they can respond to such situations. “We are incredibly proud of our team today,” she said. “Both Ian and Luke, as well as the other port staff members who were on site and helped with the emergency, should be commended for their focused, efficient and courageous response. This situation also highlights the importance of having easily accessible AEDs in public settings, along with the training to use them properly.

“The entire Port of Edmonds staff is wishing the very best for the driver and hopes he makes a full and smooth recovery,” Williams said.