Prep baseball: Wanke leads Edmonds-Woodway past Eastside Catholic for third place in state

With opportunistic offense and a dominant performance by sophomore pitcher Lukas Wanke on Saturday, the Edmonds-Woodway High School baseball team earned third place in the Class 3A state tournament with a 4-1 win over Eastside Catholic.

Wanke pitched a complete game at a windy Resa Stadium in Pasco, allowing just four hits while striking out six. He kept the Crusaders hitters off-balance throughout the game, deftly mixing breaking material with a fastpitch that was still being clocked at over 80 miles per hour into the seventh inning.

Edmonds-Woodway finished with a 21-6-1 record for the season, which included a Wesco league championship. Eastside Catholic, the fourth-place finisher in the state, ended its season at 20-8.

The Warriors offense provided Wanke with more runs than he would need, as Edmonds-Woodway scored three runs in the second inning and added one more in the sixth.

In the second inning, Edmonds-Woodway scored each of its runs while there were two outs. Andreas Simonsen led off the inning with a walk, and two batters later Toshi Gilginis also drew a base on balls.

A flyball to right field by Diego Escandon was misplayed, and Simonsen and Gilginis each scored as Escandon wound up with a triple on the play. Cruz Escandon followed with a bunt that completely fooled the Eastside Catholic defense and scored Diego Escandon for a 3-0 lead.

The Crusaders scored their only run in the bottom of the fifth, when Jack Stearns walked, moved up on a single by Dylan Peay and scored on a single by Daxx Delucchi.

The Warriors answered with their final run in the top of the sixth when Diego Escandon singled, stole second and scored on a double by Cruz Escandon.

Cruz Escandon’s hit was a hard shot down the right-field line that bounced off the first-base bag and continued into the outfield, allowing Diego Escandon to score.

— By Craig Parrish

———

Class 3A baseball state tournament third-fourth place game

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Eastside Catholic 1

Edmonds-Woodway 030 001 0 — 4 6 1

Eastside Catholic 000 010 0 — 1 4 2