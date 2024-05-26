Prep track and field, day 3: More medals for Edmonds School District athletes

Edmonds School District student athletes stood tall on Saturday — some even on the medals’ podium — during the final day of the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships held at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Mountlake Terrace sophomore Brynlee Dubiel led the local medalists by placing third in the 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles. It was the second third-place medal won by Dubiel at this year’s meet.

Terrace’s 4×400 boys relay team — seniors Chandler Hyde, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali and Jaxon Dubiel — took home the fifth-place medal in the 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay. Fellow Hawk Allison Mervin, a sophomore, also earned a fifth-place finish by jumping an all-time personal best of 17-5.75 in the 3A Girls Long Jump.

Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik, another sophomore, also climbed to the fifth-place spot on the medals’ podium with her effort in the 3A Girls Discus.

WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships Day Three results, May 25 (Edmonds School District participants)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3rd place, 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles final; 45.60

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood); 5th place; 3A Girls Discus final; 124-8

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace); 5th place, 3A Girls Long Jump final; 17-5.75

– Chandler Hyde, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali, Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 5th place, 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay final; 3:24.15

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway); 9th place, 3A Boys Discus final; 153-10

– Janie Hanson (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place, 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run final; 11:28.44

– Payton Conover (Meadowdale); 16th place, 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run final; 11:31.64

– Jackson Marti (Meadowdale); 17th place; 3A Boys Pole Vault final; 12-6

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski



