Prep track and field, day 3: More medals for Edmonds School District athletes

Mountlake Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel (left) stands on the award podium at the WIAA state track meet in Tacoma after receiving her third-place medal in the 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles on Saturday. Also pictured, fifth-place winner Tylie Fuqua of Stadium High School.
Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel leaps the final hurdle during the 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles final on Saturday.

Edmonds School District student athletes stood tall on Saturday — some even on the medals’ podium — during the final day of the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships held at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Mountlake Terrace sophomore Brynlee Dubiel led the local medalists by placing third in the 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles. It was the second third-place medal won by Dubiel at this year’s meet.

Terrace’s Jehonadab Asalifew (left) takes the baton from teammate Chandler Hyde during the 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay final on Saturday. The Hawks captured fifth place in the event.
Terrace seniors Jaxon Dubiel (left) and Talha Ali congratulate each other after their final relay run together; Dubiel and Ali, along with teammates Chandler Hyde and Jehonadab Asalifew, placed fifth in state in the 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay on Saturday.

Terrace’s 4×400 boys relay team — seniors Chandler Hyde, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali and Jaxon Dubiel — took home the fifth-place medal in the 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay. Fellow Hawk Allison Mervin, a sophomore, also earned a fifth-place finish by jumping an all-time personal best of 17-5.75 in the 3A Girls Long Jump.

Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik, another sophomore, also climbed to the fifth-place spot on the medals’ podium with her effort in the 3A Girls Discus.

Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik spins her way to a fifth-place finish in the 3A Girls Discus final held Saturday at the WIAA state meet in Tacoma.
Terrace sophomore Allison Mervin surprised the field and placed fifth in the 3A Girls Long Jump final.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Nicholas Manz just missed out on a podium finish in the closely contested 3A Boys Discus final Saturday. Manz placed ninth, 7 inches from the final medal position.
E-W’s Janie Hanson (left) passes Ella Menard of Ferris during the later stages of the 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run final Saturday.
Meadowdale’s Payton Conover (center) looks for racing room between Central Kitsap’s Clare Herring (left) and Sophia Bazzi of Holy Names Academy during the 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run final.
Meadowdale’s Jackson Marti runs the ramp during the 3A Boys Pole Vault final held during the state meet’s final day of competition Saturday.

WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships Day Three results, May 25 (Edmonds School District participants)

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3rd place, 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles final; 45.60

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood); 5th place; 3A Girls Discus final; 124-8

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace); 5th place, 3A Girls Long Jump final; 17-5.75

– Chandler Hyde, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali, Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 5th place, 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay final; 3:24.15

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway); 9th place, 3A Boys Discus final; 153-10

– Janie Hanson (Edmonds-Woodway); 15th place, 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run final; 11:28.44

– Payton Conover (Meadowdale); 16th place, 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run final; 11:31.64

– Jackson Marti (Meadowdale); 17th place; 3A Boys Pole Vault final; 12-6

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski

