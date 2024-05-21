Prep track and field: Edmonds School District student athletes headed for state meet this week

More than 35 Edmonds School District student athletes have earned their spots in the season-ending state track and field championships that take place this week in Tacoma.

The big contingent of Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, Meadowdale Mavericks, Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Lynnwood Royals will be contending for podium finishes and medal awards at the 2024 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championship Meet to be staged Thursday through Saturday, May 23-25, at Mount Tahoma High School.

The local participants will be heading to Tacoma with various agendas: Some hope to simply finish the 2024 season strong and to bring home memories of competing with the best in the state. Others will be striving to earn a top-eight finish in their event and to be presented with a state medal, possibly even a top-of-the-field state championship award.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Ever Yamada will be looking for a medal-winning performance in either the 3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles or the 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles this week. The junior ran in both events at last year’s state meet, finishing 18th and 13th respectively and just captured the 2024 District 1 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles title.

“This year I feel like my 110 (Meter Hurdles) has definitely gotten a little better,” Yamada said. “I spent a lot of time in the offseason doing wrestling so I put on a little bit of muscle so it’s a little easier to do the sprints than the long distances.”

Meadowdale’s Brian Mills said that grabbing a podium finish in any of the three events he finds himself in (the 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash, the 400 Meter Dash and the 4×400 Meter Relay) would cap off a stellar season. But the junior actually has another goal he hopes to achieve this week. “I’m trying to get myself out there in front of college coaches to look at me,” he said.

For Mountlake Terrace’s Sierra Swan, just reaching the state meet already seems like a big victory. The sophomore earned the last state qualifying spot from District 1 in the 3A Girls Javelin, an accomplishment she was not expecting considering the event is new for her this year.

“I had never thrown javelin before this season,” the sophomore said. “I was throwing discus; that was my thing … (but) I do better in javelin, so I was like, OK.”

There will be a few local athletes who could figure into the medal contention at the state meet this week.

Lynnwood’s Porcha Robinson placed eighth in the 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at last year’s meet; the senior will be looking to improve on that finish.

As a freshman at last year’s state meet, Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik finished a disappointing 17th in the 3A Girls Discus; she hopes for a big improvement at Mount Tahoma High School this week.

Also watch for E-W’s Naomi Limb to be in the mix in the Girls 100 Meter and Girls 200 Meter dashes; Terrace’s Brynlee Dubiel – a District 1 champion – in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles and Girls 300 Meter Hurdles; her brother, Jaxon Dubiel, in the Boys 300 Meter Hurdles; and the Warriors’ Nicholas Manz in the Boys Shot Put.

Both Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace are sending strong Boys 4×400 Meter Relay teams to Tacoma this week; either or both may reach the medal podium.

And in an oddity in lane placements, both the Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace state qualified Boys 4×100 Relay teams will race side-by-side in their preliminary race on Friday, 2:40 p.m. Terrace is the 2024 District 1 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay champion and could find themselves on the state meet medal podium by the end of the week.

The 2024 WIAA State Track & Field Championships get started on Thursday with the playing of the national anthem at 2:40 p.m. Friday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. while Saturday’s “all-finals” competitions kickoff at 10:15 a.m.

2024 WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships (Edmonds School District qualifiers), May 23-25, Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma

– Sierra Swan (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Girls Javelin finals: Thursday, May 23; 3 p.m.

– K.J. Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Boys High Jump finals: Thursday, May 23; 3:20 p.m.

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles prelims: Thursday, May 23; 3:30 p.m.; 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles finals (if qualified): Friday, May 24; 5:15 p.m.

– Porsche Robinson (Lynnwood); 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles prelims: Thursday, May 23; 3:30 p.m.; 3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles finals (if qualified): Friday, May 24; 5:15 p.m.

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles prelims: Thursday, May 23; 4:05 p.m.; 3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles finals (if qualified): Friday, May 24; 5 p.m.

– Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Aliah Karl, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls 4×200 Meter Relay prelims: Thursday, May 23; 4:40 p.m.; 3A Girls 4×200 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 10:30 a.m.

– Janie Hanson (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls 1600 Meter Run finals: Thursday, May 23; 5:15 p.m.

– Jasmine Gill (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls Triple Jump finals: Thursday, May 23, 5:40 p.m.

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Boys Shot Put finals: Thursday, May 23; 5:50 p.m.

– Aubrianna Sadler, Rachel Meas, Marley Maquiling; Kennedy Shepard (Meadowdale); 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay prelims: Thursday, May 23; 6:40 p.m.; 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 5:20 p.m.

– Isabella Offerman, Rayna Halloran, Jane Miceli, Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay prelims: Thursday, May 23; 6:40 p.m.; 3A Girls 4×400 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 5:20 p.m.

– Matthew Patterson, KeyShawn Shepard, John Patterson, Brian Mills (Meadowdale); 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay prelims: Thursday, May 23; 7:35 p.m.; 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 4:45 p.m.

– Chandler Hyde, Jaxon Dubiel, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay prelims: Thursday, May 23; 7:35 p.m.; 3A Boys 4×400 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 4:45 p.m.

– Jehonadab Asalifew (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Boys Triple Jump finals: Friday, May 24; 10:10 a.m.

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale); 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash prelims: Friday, May 24; 11 a.m.; 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 12:20 p.m.

– Shayden McIntyre (Lynnwood): 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash prelims: Friday, May 24; 11 a.m.; 3A Boys 100 Meter Dash finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 12:20 p.m.

– Naomi Limb (Lynnwood); 3A Girls 100 Meter Dash prelims: Friday, May 24; 11:35 p.m.; 3A Girls 100 Meter Dash finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 12:30 p.m.

– John Patterson (Meadowdale); 3A Boys 800 Meter Run prelims: Friday, May 24; 11:55 a.m.; 3A Boys 800 Meter Run finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25, 10:50 a.m.

– Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls 800 Meter Run prelims: Friday, May 24; 12:30 p.m.; 3A Girls 800 Meter Run finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 11:15 a.m.

– Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles prelims: Friday, May 24; 1:05 p.m.; 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 11:45 a.m.

– Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles prelims: Friday, May 24; 1:05 p.m.; 3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 11:45 a.m.

– Brynlee Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles prelims: Friday, May 24; 1:30 p.m.; 3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 12 noon

– Luke Francois (Lynnwood); 3A Boys Javelin finals: Friday, May 24; 2:30 p.m.

– Chandler Hyde, Jaxon Dubiel, Jehonadab Asalifew, Talha Ali (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay prelims: Friday, May 24: 2:40 p.m.; 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 1:15 p.m.

– Zakary Hill, Shayden McIntyre, Andrew Redila, Jaikin Choy (Lynnwood); 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay prelims: Friday, May 24; 2:40 p.m.; 3A Boys 4×100 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 1:15 p.m.

– Claire Arnesen (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls High Jump finals: Friday, May 24; 2:50 p.m.

– Ali Schell, Jane Miceli, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls 4×100 Meter Relay prelims: Friday, May 24; 3:00 p.m.; 3A Girls 4×100 Meter Relay finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 1:35 p.m.

– Brian Mills (Meadowdale); 3A Boys 400 Meter Dash prelims: Friday, May 24; 3:35 p.m.; 3A Boys 400 Meter Dash finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 2:30 p.m.

– Aubrianna Sadler (Meadowdale); 3A Girls 400 Meter Dash prelims: Friday, May 24; 4:05 p.m.; 3A Girls 400 Meter Dash finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 2:40 p.m.

– Naomi Limb (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls 200 Meter Dash prelims: Friday, May 24; 6:00 p.m.; 3A Girls 200 Meter Dash finals (if qualified): Saturday, May 25; 3:45 p.m.

– Allison Mervin (Mountlake Terrace); 3A Girls Long Jump finals: Saturday, May 25; 10:30 a.m.

– Nicholas Manz (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Boys Discus finals: Saturday, May 25; 10:40 a.m.

– Jackson Marti (Meadowdale); 3A Boys Pole Vault finals: Saturday, May 25; 11 a.m.

– Ena Dodik (Lynnwood); 3A Girls Discus finals: Saturday, May 25; 2:10 p.m.

– Janie Hanson (Edmonds-Woodway); 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run finals: Saturday, May 25; 4:20 p.m.

– Payton Conover (Meadowdale): 3A Girls 3200 Meter Run finals: Saturday, May 25; 4:20 p.m.

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski