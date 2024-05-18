Preparing for an emergency topic of South County Fire presentation at Edmonds Lions Club May 22

Representatives from South County Fire will be the guest speakers at the Edmonds Lions Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds. The public is invited.

Learn more about preparing for an emergency from South County Fire presenters Shawneri Guzman, community outreach manager, and Megan LeBlanc, fire and life safety specialist.

For more than 25 years, Guzman has dedicated her career to prevention initiatives. She spent most of her early career as a trauma data analyst and injury prevention specialist at Providence Hospital, a level II trauma center. In 2017, Guzman left health care and pursued a job at South County Fire, a regional fire authority. This move allowed her to spend more time on prevention and outreach.

LeBlanc specializes in child safety topics for South County Fire and has spent the last eight years working in public service. She is a certified car seat technician and focuses on home fire safety presentations in schools, injury prevention and education, and community outreach initiatives.