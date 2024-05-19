Pride of Edmonds hosting annual potluck picnic June 1

Help kick off Pride Month in the City of Edmonds by attending the seventh annual Pride of Edmonds picnic from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W.

Bring a dish to share and any outdoor games/activities you’d like to enjoy.

To learn more, check out the group’s Facebook page or email pride.edmonds@gmail.com.