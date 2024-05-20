Public hearing on Point Wells annexation at May 20 Woodway Town Council meeting

Whether the Town of Woodway should annex Point Wells is the topic of a public hearing and possible vote during the Woodway Town Council’s Monday, May 20 meeting, starting at 6 p.m.
You can learn more about the annexation proposal here.
The council will also discuss Twin Maples traffic calming.
The Council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway or can be accessed remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is:301 446 881#
