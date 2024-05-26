Reader view: A greeting for Memorial Day May 2024

I cringe each time I hear, “Happy Memorial Day!” For those who have lost a loved one on active military duty—the use of the word happy does not resonate with the magnitude of loss the commemoration represents. It is like wishing someone a “Happy Funeral.”

I recall a comment shortly after 9/11. “No, I don’t want that day to ever be a national holiday. I never want to hear an ad for a 9/11 Sale.” And think about it — the big ads for the Memorial Day Sales. What exactly is that all about? As a society, how do we come to accept this as the norm?

I certainly do not begrudge people using the three-day-weekend for get-a-ways with family and friends—i.e. the famous first summer barbecue. I bitterly remember the vacation payout check I received after my husband died in a helicopter crash while on active duty. That money represented precious time that we lost as a couple, as a family. I celebrate times for people to be together.

There are many ways to honor the memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country. Attending Memorial Day services or parades. Donating to the USO. Advocating for laws that fairly compensate armed forces jobs. Welcoming new service members into the neighborhood. Reaching out to offer support to a military family while their loved one is deployed. Relishing time with your own loved ones. Working and praying for peace.

Essayist Heather Cox Richardson posts a daily email, Letters from an American. She closed a recent Memorial Day Letter with “May you have a meaningful Memorial Day.” This sentiment rings true to me, as it is mindful of the occasion — to honor with gratitude those who died in service for our country—and for the opportunity to create new memories.

May you and yours have a meaningful Memorial Day.

— By Kizzie Jones

Kizzie Jones lives in Edmonds.