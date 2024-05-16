Reminder: South County Fire open house in downtown Edmonds May 18

South County Fire is hosting an Emergency Medical Services Week open house from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the downtown Edmonds Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Visitors may bring in their own special stuffed animal for a Teddy Bear Clinic during this free event.

Learn more about:

• Safe sleep

• Window fall prevention

• Car seat safety

• Adult fall prevention and more.

Free sleep sacks, window locks, Files of Life and nightlights will be available while supplies last, thanks to grant funding. Visitors can bring nonperishable food to benefit the Edmonds School District Nourishing Network Pantries.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org/openhouse.