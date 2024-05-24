Robotics team hosting informational meeting for kids, tweens May 31

FIRST Tech Challenge robotics team Aftershock 9880 is holding a hands-on STEM workshop for second to eighth graders Friday, May 31. The event, hosted by the Edmonds Heights K-12 robotics team, will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

The informational workshop will give kids an introduction into the world of robotics starting with the FIRST robotics competition, its robotics opportunities and how to get involved. Activities planned for the afternoon include simple coding, exploring cool mechanisms and driving robots. No registration is required but space is limited.