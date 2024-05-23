Save the date: Juneteenth at the Beach June 19

Save the date on your calendar for Juneteenth at the Beach – Celebrating Freedom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

The annual Festival of Freedom event will include free food, book reading circles by adults to children, storytelling, music and a free screening of a special movie (soon to be announced) including unlimited popcorn. The event is being organized by the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC), the City of Edmonds and Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).

“While more details of the program will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead, we want to make sure community members are marking their calendars to join us on this national holiday of celebration for all freedom-loving citizens,” said Donnie Griffin, LEVL founder and president.

“For the second year now, we are joining forces with the City of Edmonds, LEVL and community sponsors in observance of this new national holiday, which has been a celebration of African Americans for nearly 160 years,” said Robin Ullman, EWC operations and outreach director. “It now serves as a reminder to all of us who love justice and freedom that shining light on the often-untold stories of our American history provide the stepping stones to a future free of hatred, injustice and discrimination.”

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – is a portmanteau of June 19 and marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.