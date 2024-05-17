Scene in Edmonds: All about alphorns

The history and traditions of the alphorn were the focus of a Thursday night presentation at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, part of the author/speaker series sponsored by the Waterfront Center, the Edmonds Bookshop and the My Neighborhood News Network.

Edmonds resident and University of Washington Professor Emeritus Gary Martin joined Yannick Wey, a senior research associate at the Competence Center for Music Education Research at Lucerne School of Music, Switzerland to explore the instrument’s origins and its connections to the Alpine yodel. Wey also wrote a book on the musical connection between the alphorn and yodeling, which Martin translated from German into English with the collaboration of Wey and two co-authors.

At the end of the presentation, which drew 93 people, Martin and Wey gave audience members a chance to play the alphorn for themselves. There are thousands of alphorn players worldwide, including those who participate in the local Puget Sound Alphorns.

— Photos by Daniel Johnson

