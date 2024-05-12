Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 12, 2024 3 Goose family afloat. (Photo by Peter Bakalor) Wall of rhododendren along Edmonds Way. (Photo by John Peters) A tree trunk rich in character. (Photo by Ann Bradford) A saxaphone player in front of the Edmonds Museum. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Enjoying the beach. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Busy beach day. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Spring color. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
