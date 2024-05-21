Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 20, 2024 2 On Sunday morning at the Edmonds Marina, Commercial crabbers are pleased with their catch. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Birds in flight. (Photos by Glen Nelson) Cargo ship. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sea lions in the sun. (Photo by Lisa Battern) Keeping watch. (Photo by Joan Neuhaus) Monday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
