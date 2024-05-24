Scene in Edmonds: Around town 14 seconds ago 0 A Van Gogh-like algae bloom earlier this week. (Photo by Denise Meade) In transit. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Ominous clouds. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Sea lions enjoying the sun. (Photo by Ed Hartman) Another shot of the sea lions. (Photo by Jewel Hagen)
