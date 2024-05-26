Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 25, 2024 4 Summer market Saturday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Flowers along the Pine Street walkway. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Another look at the sea lions visiting the Port of Edmonds marina. (Photo by Monica Dorbin)
