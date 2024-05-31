Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: May 30, 2024 0 Taking a swim before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Bright daisies. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Flying a kite at Olympic Beach. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Cloud formation. (Photo by Nick Ng) Sunset (Photo by Alex Duncan)
