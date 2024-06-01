Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: May 31, 2024 0 Beach day. (Photo by Joe Christian) A handkerchief tree, which produces a profusion of large white bracts that look like freshly laundered handkerchiefs. Also referred to as a dove-tree or ghost tree. It originated from China and was previously included in the dogwood family but now is classified in the Nyssaceae family. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Enjoying the sun. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Ferries and mountains. (Photo by Joe Christian)
