Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: May 27, 2024 0 Photo by Ralph Sanders A Rockrose (Cistus) in bloom near Haines Wharf. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Photo by Ralph Sanders Lupine at the Edmonds Marina (Photo by Julia Wiese) “Just Breathe” (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ann Bradford
